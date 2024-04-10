MSU College of Human Medicine hosts inaugural Remembrance Conference to address gun violence

There’s a burgeoning relationship between Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine and the University of Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. The school’s deans have brought the institutions together to advocate for a public health approach to reducing gun violence.

Aron Sousa, MD, FACP of MSU and Allison Brashear, MD, MBA of UB discuss their shared experiences with gun violence in their respective communities. They talk about how they originally came together on this subject and what led them to exchange students and begin an annual conference. And they define what they mean by a public health approach to reducing gun violence.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:56) – How did this “grass roots phenomenon” get started?

(5:31) – What do you mean by a public health-focused approach to gun violence?

(6:58) – Talk about the February 2024 Remembrance Conference on campus and what came out of it? The 2025 conference will be in May in Buffalo.

(9:25) – How can the public adopt this public health focus? The students are providing the energy. They’re our doctors of the future. Overall wellbeing is crucial.

(17:04) – What are key takeaways from this conversation?

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.

