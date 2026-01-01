Luis Valdez's farmworker origins

Extras
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Luis Valdez's play, "Los Vendidos," or the sellouts, was a commentary on assimilation and identity.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Luis Valdez's "Zoot Suit" was the first Chicano play on Broadway.
Actor Mike Faist explores the creative process behind his work on East of Eden.
Brooke Shields on her work with Bob Hope and performing for the troops.
Comedian Matteo Lane on stand-up, painting, singing, performing on Broadway and much more.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.