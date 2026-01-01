Designing a museum that embraces the public

Extras
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
How Liz and Ric won their bid to design the Institute of Contemporary Arts in Boston.
Diller preserved the old building while designing the MIT School of Architecture and Planning.
Liz and Ric's design studio was a unique, cross-disciplinary blend of art and architecture.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Luis Valdez was born in a farm labor camp in Delano, California to farmworker parents.
Luis Valdez's "Zoot Suit" was the first Chicano play on Broadway.