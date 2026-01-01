Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio's first major building project

Extras
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Luis Valdez's play, "Los Vendidos," or the sellouts, was a commentary on assimilation and identity.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Luis Valdez was born in a farm labor camp in Delano, California to farmworker parents.
Luis Valdez's "Zoot Suit" was the first Chicano play on Broadway.
The term "Chicano" has mysterious origins.
Actor Mike Faist explores the creative process behind his work on East of Eden.