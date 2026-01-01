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American Masters

Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio's first major building project

Season 40 Episode 7 | 2m 15s

In 2001, the Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) in Boston, Massachusetts held a forum for architects to bid on designing its new building. Despite their relative newness to designing buildings, Diller and Scofidio presented their bid and eventually won. "The combination of Ric's technical abilities with Liz's control is a force to be reckoned with."

Support for American Masters is provided by AARP, The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Burton P. and Judith B. Resnick Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Jeffrey Katz and Beth Rogers, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Marc Haas Foundation, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Candace King Weir, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Laura Richards and Jim Naughton, Filomen M. Dagostino Foundation, André and Elizabeth Kertész Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, The Charina Endowment Fund, and public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 1:39
American Masters
Liz Diller & Ric Scofidio: Architect Provocateurs
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
Preview: S40 E7 | 1:39
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
Watch 3:06
American Masters
Luis Valdez's play commented on identity and assimilation
Luis Valdez's play, "Los Vendidos," or the sellouts, was a commentary on assimilation and identity.
Clip: S40 E6 | 3:06
Watch 1:31:00
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez (ASL)
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Special: 1:31:00
Watch 1:33:51
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez (EAD)
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Special: 1:33:51
Watch 0:57
American Masters
Luis Valdez's farmworker origins
Luis Valdez was born in a farm labor camp in Delano, California to farmworker parents.
Clip: S40 E6 | 0:57
Watch 1:12
American Masters
When "Zoot Suit" reached Broadway
Luis Valdez's "Zoot Suit" was the first Chicano play on Broadway.
Clip: S40 E6 | 1:12
Watch 0:40
American Masters
Where the term "Chicano" comes from
The term "Chicano" has mysterious origins.
Clip: S40 E6 | 0:40
Watch 44:00
American Masters
Mike Faist Embraces the Unknown
Actor Mike Faist explores the creative process behind his work on East of Eden.
Special: 44:00