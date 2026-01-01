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American Masters

Merging art and performance with architecture

Season 40 Episode 7 | 1m 45s

Elizabeth Diller and Ric Scofidio's design studio was a unique, cross-disciplinary blend of art, performance, theater and architecture. Their designs tended to expose social problems through art and architecture.

Support for American Masters is provided by AARP, The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Burton P. and Judith B. Resnick Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Jeffrey Katz and Beth Rogers, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Marc Haas Foundation, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Candace King Weir, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Laura Richards and Jim Naughton, Filomen M. Dagostino Foundation, André and Elizabeth Kertész Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, The Charina Endowment Fund, and public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 1:39
American Masters
Liz Diller & Ric Scofidio: Architect Provocateurs
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
Preview: S40 E7 | 1:39
Watch 1:41
American Masters
Designing a museum that embraces the public
Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio prioritized making the ICA a civic building for the public.
Clip: S40 E7 | 1:41
Watch 0:57
American Masters
Preserving a building's memories through design
Diller preserved the old building while designing the MIT School of Architecture and Planning.
Clip: S40 E7 | 0:57
Watch 2:15
American Masters
Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio's first major building project
How Liz and Ric won their bid to design the Institute of Contemporary Arts in Boston.
Clip: S40 E7 | 2:15
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
Watch 1:33:51
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez (EAD)
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Special: 1:33:51
Watch 1:31:00
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez (ASL)
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Special: 1:31:00
Watch 1:12
American Masters
When "Zoot Suit" reached Broadway
Luis Valdez's "Zoot Suit" was the first Chicano play on Broadway.
Clip: S40 E6 | 1:12
Watch 0:57
American Masters
Luis Valdez's farmworker origins
Luis Valdez was born in a farm labor camp in Delano, California to farmworker parents.
Clip: S40 E6 | 0:57