Preserving a building's memories through design

Extras
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
How Liz and Ric won their bid to design the Institute of Contemporary Arts in Boston.
Liz and Ric's design studio was a unique, cross-disciplinary blend of art and architecture.
Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio prioritized making the ICA a civic building for the public.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Luis Valdez's play, "Los Vendidos," or the sellouts, was a commentary on assimilation and identity.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Luis Valdez was born in a farm labor camp in Delano, California to farmworker parents.