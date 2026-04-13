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American Masters

Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World

Season 40 Episode 5

Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Mary Oliver. Shaped by a solitary childhood and rising literary fame, Oliver published more than 30 collections of poetry and essays on nature, beauty, and love.

Aired: 08/24/26
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 12:38
American Masters
Lani B. Supreme: Legacy
Trumpeter Lani B. Supreme carries forward a musical legacy that transcends generations.
Special: 12:38
Watch 16:20
American Masters
Hannah Mayree: Songs of Reclamation
Musician Hannah Mayree organizes workshops and performances celebrating the banjo's Black history.
Special: 16:20
Watch 12:00
American Masters
John Goodman on "The Big Lebowski" and Jeff Bridges
Actor John Goodman talks about his work on the film, "The Big Lebowski."
Special: 12:00
Watch 17:36
American Masters
Alsarah: The Sonic Historian
Follow Sudanese musician and ethnomusicologist Alsarah as she leads Alsarah and the Nubatones.
Special: 17:36
Watch 1:48
American Masters
Lily Tomlin was inspired by Bella Abzug to fight
Actress Lily Tomlin talks about campaigning for Bella Abzug and how she was inspired to fight.
Clip: S40 E3 | 1:48
Watch 1:40:13
American Masters
Bella! This Woman's Place Is in the House [ASL]
Follow the rise of politician and activist Bella Abzug. This contains on-screen ASL interpretation.
Special: 1:40:13
Watch 1:45:25
American Masters
Bella! This Woman's Place Is in the House [EAD]
Follow the rise of politician and activist Bella Abzug. This contains Extended Audio Description.
Special: 1:45:25
Watch 2:41
American Masters
Bella! This Woman's Place Is in the House
Follow the meteoric rise of firebrand politician and activist Bella Abzug.
Preview: S40 E3 | 2:41

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