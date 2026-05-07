Chris Fleming Embraces the Chaos

Extras
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
How Du Bois used "The Crisis" and NAACP efforts to expose racism and celebrate Black achievement.
Born in 1868, W.E.B. Du Bois rose from hardship to academic excellence.
At the 1900 Paris Expo, Du Bois used data to present a visually captivating case against racism.
Reconstruction saw Black progress, then backlash erased gains after brief equality.
Du Bois’ death at the 1963 March on Washington marked a passing of the torch in civil rights.
Follow Aliah and Kehau as they take on the male-dominated practice of building Hawaiian hale.
Poet Cindy Tran found her voice on Yelp and writes about family, identity and belonging.
Trumpeter Lani B. Supreme carries forward a musical legacy that transcends generations.