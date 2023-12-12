Holiday Special 2023

Extras
Has the Christmas tortoise died... or just gotten too cold?
Timothy asks Miss Higgins to help hide a live Christmas present in the clinic.
Sister Julienne rounds up help to put on a Christmas Nativity play for Sister Monica Joan.
Sister Monica Joan asserts that this upcoming Christmas will be her last one on Earth.
The wedding day arrives, but a horrific car crash turns into a race against time.
Preparations for the big wedding are underway; Nancy visits a homeless family.
Sister Veronica spearheads an initiative to monitor the health of working children.
Nancy oversees a child born out of wedlock, taking a very unexpected and shocking turn.
An emergency gastroenteritis outbreak is declared at the Nonnatus House.
As Nancy harbors a secret of her own, Sister Veronica’s new case shocks Nonnatus house.
Lucille struggles with her mental and emotional health.
The midwives welcome Sister Veronica, who's an instant hit with everyone – almost.
With Christmas near, life in Poplar is returning to normal after the terrible train crash.
The aftermath of a tragic incident in the heart of Poplar ripples through the community.