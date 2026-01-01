Episode 6 Preview

Extras
After a businessman is killed, Maigret trusts his instincts despite pressure from his supervisors.
The cast and crew discuss Maigret's unorthodox, rule-breaking approach to solving crimes.
Maigret chases killers for two of his cases, but uncovering the truth puts him in danger.
Maigret investigates both a young woman's drowning and a congressman's disappearance.
Maigret learns Adeline's death was only the latest of three violent deaths.
The cast answers: What's the best alibi and the worst weapon?
Find out about the new faces shaking things up for Maigret and his team in Season 2.
Maigret Season 2 airs on Sundays at 9/8c.
Maigret Season 2 airs on Sundays at 9/8c.