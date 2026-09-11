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PBS News Hour

Americans remember lives lost in 9/11 attacks 25 years ago

Season 2026 Episode 187 | 6m 23s

Families, survivors, first responders and dignitaries marked the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with somber and poignant ceremonies. That included major gatherings in New York, at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The attacks killed 2,977 people and set the country on a course that would define the next quarter-century. Geoff Bennett reports.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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