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PBS News Hour

Trump remains focus of GOP's midterm campaign

Season 2026 Episode 187 | 4m 15s

With November’s midterms closing in, Republicans wrapped an unprecedented two-day convention in Dallas aimed at firing up the party’s base. President Trump and Vice President JD Vance headlined an event that also produced some striking and unexpected moments. Liz Landers spoke with some of the attendees.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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September 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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