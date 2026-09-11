Iran-backed Houthis seize island at entrance to Red Sea

Extras
September 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
9/11 changed Afghanistan, but now it's back where it started
Hillary Clinton reflects on the losses and lessons of 9/11
Trump remains focus of GOP's midterm campaign as convention wraps
Americans remember the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks 25 years ago
News Wrap: August inflation report shows consumer prices up 3.4%
Brooks and Capehart on the GOP's midterm identity
A look at the young conservative movement a year after Charlie Kirk's killing
Trump's vow of $5,000 payments to Americans faces bipartisan criticism
Pentagon 9/11 survivor Kevin Shaeffer reflects on his escape: 'I had to fight'