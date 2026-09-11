News Wrap: August inflation report shows prices up 3.4%

Extras
9/11 changed Afghanistan, but now it's back where it started
Hillary Clinton reflects on the losses and lessons of 9/11
Americans remember the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks 25 years ago
Iran-backed Houthis seize island at entrance to Red Sea, threatening Saudi oil exports
Trump remains focus of GOP's midterm campaign as convention wraps
Brooks and Capehart on the GOP's midterm identity
September 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Supreme Court again rejects GOP push for new congressional map in Missouri
A look at the young conservative movement a year after Charlie Kirk's killing