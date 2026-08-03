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PBS News Hour

Sen. Moreno calls on ex-son-in-law Rep. Miller to resign

Season 2026 Episode 158 | 4m 50s

Ohio’s senior Senator is calling for an Ohio congressman, who is also his former son-in-law, to drop his re-election bid and resign from office. Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno called GOP Rep. Max Miller "a danger to my daughter." Allegations and messy divorce proceedings swirled around Miller and Moreno’s daughter, Emily. Lisa Desjardins reports.

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