Cyberattacks on water systems reported in 7 states

Extras
August 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump says new talks are Iran's 'last chance' to make deal 'before decapitation'
Blanche wins support from GOP holdouts after vowing to scrap 'anti-weaponization fund'
Contentious Michigan Senate primary divides Democrats over direction of party
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Democratic primary voters not playing it safe
Sen. Moreno calls on ex-son-in-law Rep. Miller to resign amid domestic abuse allegations
Wildfires destroy hundreds of buildings, displace tens of thousands in Washington state
News Wrap: Michigan reports 2 deaths related to cyclosporiasis outbreak
Unaccompanied migrant children at risk of losing legal representation
How Iranians are living through months of war and government crackdowns