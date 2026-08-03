© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

Trump says new talks are Iran's 'last chance' to make deal

Season 2026 Episode 158 | 8m 41s

President Trump said his decision not to escalate the war in Iran over the weekend was Iran’s "last chance" to make a deal. He also said he called off attacks because Gulf allies asked him to do so. Threatening new strikes and then calling them off is something Trump has done many times. Nick Schifrin discussed the latest with Dania Thafer, executive director of the Gulf International Forum.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E158 | 57:46
Watch 4:58
PBS News Hour
Blanche wins support from GOP holdouts after scrapping fund
Blanche wins support from GOP holdouts after vowing to scrap 'anti-weaponization fund'
Clip: S2026 E158 | 4:58
Watch 5:49
PBS News Hour
Unaccompanied migrant children could lose legal aid
Unaccompanied migrant children at risk of losing legal representation
Clip: S2026 E157 | 5:49
Watch 6:10
PBS News Hour
How people in Iran feel after living through months of war
How Iranians are living through months of war and government crackdowns
Clip: S2026 E157 | 6:10
Watch 5:46
PBS News Hour
What's in the deal to disarm Hamas, withdraw IDF from Gaza
What's in the proposed deal to disarm Hamas and withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza
Clip: S2026 E157 | 5:46
Watch 4:53
PBS News Hour
Western states face water cuts as Colorado River shrinks
Western states face more water cutbacks as Colorado River shrinks
Clip: S2026 E157 | 4:53
Watch 7:15
PBS News Hour
Groups that shape community culture face financial pressure
Local arts groups that shape community culture face financial pressure
Clip: S2026 E157 | 7:15
Watch 3:20
PBS News Hour
Why states want to change 'Sell By' labels on food
Why states want to change 'Sell By' labels on food
Clip: S2026 E157 | 3:20
Watch 10:42
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Blanche’s stalled AG confirmation
Brooks and Capehart on Blanche’s stalled nomination and Trump's 'anti-weaponization fund'
Clip: S2026 E157 | 10:42
Watch 5:08
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Death toll from Japan earthquake rises to 34
News Wrap: Death toll from Japan earthquake rises to 34
Clip: S2026 E157 | 5:08