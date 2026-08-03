Blanche wins support from GOP holdouts after scrapping fund

Extras
August 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump says new talks are Iran's 'last chance' to make deal 'before decapitation'
July 31, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Unaccompanied migrant children at risk of losing legal representation
How Iranians are living through months of war and government crackdowns
Western states face more water cutbacks as Colorado River shrinks
What's in the proposed deal to disarm Hamas and withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza
Local arts groups that shape community culture face financial pressure
News Wrap: Death toll from Japan earthquake rises to 34
Why states want to change 'Sell By' labels on food