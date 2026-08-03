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PBS News Hour

Michigan Senate primary divides Dems over direction of party

Season 2026 Episode 158 | 7m 50s

In Michigan, Democrats will make a decision about the shape of their party. The contentious Senate primary is a match between different wings and candidates with very different styles. Lisa Desjardins traveled to Michigan and reports on the contest between Rep. Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed.

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