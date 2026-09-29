News Wrap: Supreme Court allows third-country deportations

Extras
September 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Nikole Hannah-Jones reflects on her daughter's school experience
New York prosecutors reopen investigation into alleged rape at Cornell University
Ayad Akhtar blurs fiction and reality in new novel, 'The Radiance'
Affordability and accountability top priorities if Democrats take House, Jeffries says
Self-regulation 'not enough' for AI safety, Gary Marcus says
During Senate hearing, Jack Smith defends criminal investigations of Trump
Poland braces for potential confrontation as Russia tests NATO defenses
September 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on taxpayer funds used for TV ads promoting Trump