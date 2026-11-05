After election, leaders await Trump's next move in Iran

Extras
November 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Newsom plans to commute all of California's death sentences
A look at the midterm races that remain undecided
Rep. Garcia says voters gave Democrats a mandate to pursue accountability
On 'Settle In,' D.L. Hughley recounts his confrontation with Bill Cosby
Refugee influx and foreign aid cuts strain South Sudan's health care system
News Wrap: Head of Justice Department's civil rights division resigns
State lawmakers seek greater control over what universities can teach
November 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How the Latino shift to Democrats helped turn Texas blue