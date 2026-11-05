A look at the midterm races that remain undecided

Extras
November 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Newsom plans to commute all of California's death sentences
Rep. Garcia says voters gave Democrats a mandate to pursue accountability
After midterms, world leaders await Trump's next move in Iran
On 'Settle In,' D.L. Hughley recounts his confrontation with Bill Cosby
Refugee influx and foreign aid cuts strain South Sudan's health care system
News Wrap: Head of Justice Department's civil rights division resigns
State lawmakers seek greater control over what universities can teach
November 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How the Latino shift to Democrats helped turn Texas blue