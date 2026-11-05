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PBS News Hour

Newsom plans to commute all of California's death sentences

Season 2026 Episode 226 | 4m 37s

California Gov. Gavin Newsom commuted the state’s entire death row population to life in prison without parole. The decision could grant clemency to 548 people. Newsom had previously put a moratorium on executions in the state in 2019, but left hundreds on death row. Amna Nawaz discussed more with Robin Maher of the Death Penalty Information Center.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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PBS News Hour
November 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E226 | 57:46
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PBS News Hour
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Refugee influx and foreign aid cuts strain South Sudan's health care system
Clip: S2026 E226 | 6:32
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PBS News Hour
Rep. Garcia: Democrats have mandate to pursue accountability
Rep. Garcia says voters gave Democrats a mandate to pursue accountability
Clip: S2026 E226 | 7:00
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PBS News Hour
After election, leaders await Trump's next move in Iran
After midterms, world leaders await Trump's next move in Iran
Clip: S2026 E226 | 6:01
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PBS News Hour
A look at the midterm races that remain undecided
A look at the midterm races that remain undecided
Clip: S2026 E226 | 7:10
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PBS News Hour
D.L. Hughley joins Geoff Bennett on 'Settle In'
On 'Settle In,' D.L. Hughley recounts his confrontation with Bill Cosby
Clip: S2026 E226 | 3:58
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PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Head of DOJ's civil rights division resigns
News Wrap: Head of Justice Department's civil rights division resigns
Clip: S2026 E226 | 6:46
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PBS News Hour
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Clip: S2026 E226 | 9:36
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PBS News Hour
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Election 2026 PBS News special coverage
Special: 4:26:26
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PBS News Hour
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Clip: S2026 E225 | 4:40