Newsom plans to commute all of California's death sentences

Extras
November 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Refugee influx and foreign aid cuts strain South Sudan's health care system
Rep. Garcia says voters gave Democrats a mandate to pursue accountability
After midterms, world leaders await Trump's next move in Iran
A look at the midterm races that remain undecided
On 'Settle In,' D.L. Hughley recounts his confrontation with Bill Cosby
News Wrap: Head of Justice Department's civil rights division resigns
State lawmakers seek greater control over what universities can teach
Election 2026 PBS News special coverage
OKC's Republican mayor says election wipeout is 'rejection of Trumpism'