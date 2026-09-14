AI leaders fuel calls to rein in rapidly advancing tech

Extras
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Washington's response to AI and data center concerns
Putin-tied Russian oligarch paid for Trump Jr.'s wedding celebrations
Houthi gains in Yemen, attack on Saudi pipeline compound pressure on oil markets
News Wrap: Kennedy Center warns of 'fiscal collapse' without Trump's name on building
EPA repeals limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants
September 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Comedian Jenny Yang takes act to stages inside immigrant grocery stores
September 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
9/11 changed Afghanistan, but now it's back where it started
Hillary Clinton reflects on the losses and lessons of 9/11