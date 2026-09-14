Houthi gains, Saudi pipeline attack pressure oil markets

Extras
September 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Comedian Jenny Yang takes act to stages inside immigrant grocery stores
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Washington's response to AI and data center concerns
Putin-tied Russian oligarch paid for Trump Jr.'s wedding celebrations
News Wrap: Kennedy Center warns of 'fiscal collapse' without Trump's name on building
Trump pushes back as AI leaders fuel calls to rein in rapidly advancing technology
EPA repeals limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants
September 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
9/11 changed Afghanistan, but now it's back where it started
Trump remains focus of GOP's midterm campaign as convention wraps