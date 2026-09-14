EPA repeals regulations limiting power plant emissions

Extras
Comedian Jenny Yang takes act to stages inside immigrant grocery stores
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Washington's response to AI and data center concerns
Putin-tied Russian oligarch paid for Trump Jr.'s wedding celebrations
Houthi gains in Yemen, attack on Saudi pipeline compound pressure on oil markets
News Wrap: Kennedy Center warns of 'fiscal collapse' without Trump's name on building
Trump pushes back as AI leaders fuel calls to rein in rapidly advancing technology
September 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: August inflation report shows consumer prices up 3.4%
Iran-backed Houthis seize island at entrance to Red Sea, threatening Saudi oil exports
9/11 changed Afghanistan, but now it's back where it started