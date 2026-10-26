Candidates enter final week of campaigning

Extras
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the House and Senate outlook
Spiritual leaders unite to help keep the peace on Election Day
Lula prevails in Brazil but Flávio Bolsonaro refuses to concede
Campaigns spend big to sway voters with increasingly personal attack ads
Student-led movement ousts Serbia's right-wing ruler in historic election
October 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Netanyahu faces Israeli voters in first election since Oct. 7 and Gaza war
News Wrap: AI giant Anthropic preparing for initial public offering
October 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: White House says Melania Trump brokered localized ceasefire deal in Oleshky