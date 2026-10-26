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PBS News Hour

Candidates enter final week of campaigning

Season 2026 Episode 218 | 6m 58s

It's crunch time for candidates across the country with Election Day just over a week away. On Monday, President Trump campaigned in ruby-red Mississippi, a state he won by almost 23 points two years ago. Over the weekend, the battleground state of Michigan saw a political heavyweight bout between Trump and former President Obama. Liz Landers reports.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 9:22
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the midterm outlook and possible redistricting backfire
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the House and Senate outlook
Clip: S2026 E218 | 9:22
Watch 3:08
PBS News Hour
Spiritual leaders unite to help keep peace on Election Day
Spiritual leaders unite to help keep the peace on Election Day
Clip: S2026 E218 | 3:08
Watch 3:49
PBS News Hour
Lula prevails in Brazil but Bolsonaro refuses to concede
Lula prevails in Brazil but Flávio Bolsonaro refuses to concede
Clip: S2026 E218 | 3:49
Watch 6:52
PBS News Hour
Campaigns spend big with increasingly personal attack ads
Campaigns spend big to sway voters with increasingly personal attack ads
Clip: S2026 E218 | 6:52
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
Student movement ousts Serbia's right-wing ruler in election
Student-led movement ousts Serbia's right-wing ruler in historic election
Clip: S2026 E218 | 6:09
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E218 | 57:46
Watch 10:33
PBS News Hour
Netanyahu faces first election since Oct. 7 and Gaza war
Netanyahu faces Israeli voters in first election since Oct. 7 and Gaza war
Clip: S2026 E218 | 10:33
Watch 5:43
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Anthropic preparing for initial public offering
News Wrap: AI giant Anthropic preparing for initial public offering
Clip: S2026 E218 | 5:43
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E217 | 57:46
Watch 4:45
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: White House says Melania Trump brokered ceasefire
News Wrap: White House says Melania Trump brokered localized ceasefire deal in Oleshky
Clip: S2026 E217 | 4:45