News Wrap: Anthropic preparing for initial public offering

Extras
October 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the House and Senate outlook
Spiritual leaders unite to help keep the peace on Election Day
Campaigns spend big to sway voters with increasingly personal attack ads
Student-led movement ousts Serbia's right-wing ruler in historic election
Lula prevails in Brazil but Flávio Bolsonaro refuses to concede
Netanyahu faces Israeli voters in first election since Oct. 7 and Gaza war
Candidates enter final week of campaigning with control of Congress at stake
October 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Why 'You Can See Everything' is captivating audiences