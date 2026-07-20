July 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Smoke from wildfires leads to unsafe air quality in U.S.
July 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Brooks and Capehart on what Trump is trying to accomplish with his election claims
World Cup brings Gazans moments of joy and hope amid devastation
Battleground state election officials respond to Trump's efforts to reshape voting process
Former intelligence official weighs Trump's election security allegations
Trump tries to undermine trust in elections, but documents don't support his claims
The surprising role of conspiracy theories in the American Revolution
Why the ancient story of ‘The Odyssey’ still resonates today
July 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode