News Wrap: Andy Burnham becomes Britain's new prime minister

Extras
July 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Test results create more confusion around cyclosporiasis outbreak
The highlights and controversies of the 2026 World Cup
Remembering PBS programming executive Sylvia Bugg
Netanyahu government defies court, raising constitutional crisis fears as election nears
Iran war hurting U.S. allies in region, former Jordanian foreign minister says
Tamara Keith and Jasmine Wright on the political fallout of Trump's address
Deadly shootings by ICE officers renew scrutiny of recruitment and training
U.S. launches more strikes on Iran after deaths of service members
News Wrap: Smoke from wildfires leads to unsafe air quality in U.S.