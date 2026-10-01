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PBS News Hour

How tech firms are replacing traditional defense contractors

Season 2026 Episode 201 | 7m 32s

Efforts to reshape the military include modernizing the technology soldiers will use on the battlefield and the further integration of artificial intelligence. Some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley are working with the Pentagon and cashing in. Amna Nawaz discussed more with Sharon Weinberger, author of "Valley of Death: How Big Tech Is Fueling the Future of War."

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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