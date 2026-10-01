A look at Hegseth's attempts to reshape the Pentagon

Extras
October 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
On the ground with UN peacekeepers as Lebanon-Israel mission nears its end
News Wrap: Supreme Court to review mandatory detention policy for migrants
What we know about Tennessee's botched execution of Christa Pike
New details intensify scrutiny of Cornell's handling of gang rape allegations
'Valley of Death' reveals how tech companies are replacing traditional defense contractors
Karl Rove and David Axelrod give their midterm predictions
Investigators search for motive after alleged attack by FlyDubai co-pilot
September 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Passengers describe stopping pilot's alleged attempt to crash Israel-bound flight