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PBS News Hour

Brooks and Capehart on Trump's election claims

Season 2026 Episode 147 | 9m 19s

David Brooks of The Atlantic and Jonathan Capehart of MS NOW join Geoff Bennett to discuss the week in politics, including President Trump once again putting false claims about the 2020 election at the center of the national political debate and the tactics of federal immigration enforcement officers.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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PBS News Hour
July 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E147 | 57:46
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PBS News Hour
Former intelligence official on Trump's election allegations
Former intelligence official weighs Trump's election security allegations
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The role of conspiracy theories in the American Revolution
The surprising role of conspiracy theories in the American Revolution
Clip: S2026 E147 | 4:29
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Clip: S2026 E147 | 7:23
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Clip: S2026 E147 | 6:06
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Clip: S2026 E146 | 5:15
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Clip: S2026 E146 | 5:29