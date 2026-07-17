News Wrap: Smoke from wildfires leads to unsafe air quality

Extras
Former intelligence official weighs Trump's election security allegations
Trump tries to undermine trust in elections, but documents don't support his claims
Brooks and Capehart on what Trump is trying to accomplish with his election claims
World Cup brings Gazans moments of joy and hope amid devastation
Battleground state election officials respond to Trump's efforts to reshape voting process
Why the ancient story of ‘The Odyssey’ still resonates today
The surprising role of conspiracy theories in the American Revolution
July 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Vote on U.S. aid to Israel exposes sharp divide in Congress
The debate over how to protect children and teens as AI use grows