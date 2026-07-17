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PBS News Hour

News Wrap: Smoke from wildfires leads to unsafe air quality

Season 2026 Episode 147 | 6m 06s

In our news wrap Friday, health concerns are growing as wildfire smoke is blanketing large parts of the U.S., Taylor Farms is recalling lettuce after it was linked to the cyclosporiasis outbreak and Democrats are demanding answers about the vetting of immigration officers following an Associated Press report that the ICE agent who shot a man has a history of violence and mental health issues.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
Former intelligence official on Trump's election allegations
Former intelligence official weighs Trump's election security allegations
Clip: S2026 E147 | 6:48
Watch 5:37
PBS News Hour
Documents fail to back up Trump's election claims
Trump tries to undermine trust in elections, but documents don't support his claims
Clip: S2026 E147 | 5:37
Watch 9:19
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's election claims
Brooks and Capehart on what Trump is trying to accomplish with his election claims
Clip: S2026 E147 | 9:19
Watch 5:10
PBS News Hour
World Cup brings Gazans moments of hope amid devastation
World Cup brings Gazans moments of joy and hope amid devastation
Clip: S2026 E147 | 5:10
Watch 7:33
PBS News Hour
State officials on Trump's efforts to reshape elections
Battleground state election officials respond to Trump's efforts to reshape voting process
Clip: S2026 E147 | 7:33
Watch 7:23
PBS News Hour
Why the ancient story of ‘The Odyssey’ still resonates today
Why the ancient story of ‘The Odyssey’ still resonates today
Clip: S2026 E147 | 7:23
Watch 4:29
PBS News Hour
The role of conspiracy theories in the American Revolution
The surprising role of conspiracy theories in the American Revolution
Clip: S2026 E147 | 4:29
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E147 | 57:46
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
Vote on U.S. aid to Israel exposes sharp divide in Congress
Vote on U.S. aid to Israel exposes sharp divide in Congress
Clip: S2026 E146 | 6:48
Watch 8:39
PBS News Hour
The debate over how to protect children as AI use grows
The debate over how to protect children and teens as AI use grows
Clip: S2026 E146 | 8:39