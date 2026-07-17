State officials on Trump's efforts to reshape elections

Extras
Former intelligence official weighs Trump's election security allegations
Trump tries to undermine trust in elections, but documents don't support his claims
Brooks and Capehart on what Trump is trying to accomplish with his election claims
World Cup brings Gazans moments of joy and hope amid devastation
Why the ancient story of ‘The Odyssey’ still resonates today
The surprising role of conspiracy theories in the American Revolution
News Wrap: Smoke from wildfires leads to unsafe air quality in U.S.
July 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What to expect from Trump's address as he revisits 2020 election loss
The health risks of wildfire smoke across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic