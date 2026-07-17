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PBS News Hour

Former intelligence official on Trump's election allegations

Season 2026 Episode 147 | 6m 48s

President Trump is again trying to sow doubt in the election process in the United States. For perspective, Geoff Bennett spoke with Sue Gordon. She spent 30 years in the intelligence community, serving as principal deputy director of national intelligence during President Trump’s first term, the highest-ranking career intelligence official in the country at the time.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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