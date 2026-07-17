World Cup brings Gazans moments of hope amid devastation

Extras
July 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Former intelligence official weighs Trump's election security allegations
Trump tries to undermine trust in elections, but documents don't support his claims
Brooks and Capehart on what Trump is trying to accomplish with his election claims
Battleground state election officials respond to Trump's efforts to reshape voting process
The surprising role of conspiracy theories in the American Revolution
Why the ancient story of ‘The Odyssey’ still resonates today
News Wrap: Smoke from wildfires leads to unsafe air quality in U.S.
The health risks of wildfire smoke across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic
What to expect from Trump's address as he revisits 2020 election loss