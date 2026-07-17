July 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Former intelligence official weighs Trump's election security allegations
Trump tries to undermine trust in elections, but documents don't support his claims
Brooks and Capehart on what Trump is trying to accomplish with his election claims
World Cup brings Gazans moments of joy and hope amid devastation
Battleground state election officials respond to Trump's efforts to reshape voting process
What to expect from Trump's address as he revisits 2020 election loss
The health risks of wildfire smoke across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic
Iran war driving up costs and putting seafarers at risk, UN maritime chief warns
Trump setting stage to declare emergency around midterms, former White House attorney says
Experimental artist Suzanne Jackson celebrates decades of work in new exhibition