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PBS News Hour

July 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 147 | 57m 46s

July 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 07/16/26 | Expires: 08/16/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
Former intelligence official on Trump's election allegations
Former intelligence official weighs Trump's election security allegations
Clip: S2026 E147 | 6:48
Watch 5:37
PBS News Hour
Documents fail to back up Trump's election claims
Trump tries to undermine trust in elections, but documents don't support his claims
Clip: S2026 E147 | 5:37
Watch 9:19
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's election claims
Brooks and Capehart on what Trump is trying to accomplish with his election claims
Clip: S2026 E147 | 9:19
Watch 5:10
PBS News Hour
World Cup brings Gazans moments of hope amid devastation
World Cup brings Gazans moments of joy and hope amid devastation
Clip: S2026 E147 | 5:10
Watch 7:33
PBS News Hour
State officials on Trump's efforts to reshape elections
Battleground state election officials respond to Trump's efforts to reshape voting process
Clip: S2026 E147 | 7:33
Watch 5:29
PBS News Hour
What to expect from Trump as he revisits 2020 election loss
What to expect from Trump's address as he revisits 2020 election loss
Clip: S2026 E146 | 5:29
Watch 5:15
PBS News Hour
Health risks of wildfire smoke across Midwest, Mid-Atlantic
The health risks of wildfire smoke across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic
Clip: S2026 E146 | 5:15
Watch 4:50
PBS News Hour
Iran war putting seafarers at risk, UN maritime chief warns
Iran war driving up costs and putting seafarers at risk, UN maritime chief warns
Clip: S2026 E146 | 4:50
Watch 8:02
PBS News Hour
Trump setting stage to declare election emergency, Cobb says
Trump setting stage to declare emergency around midterms, former White House attorney says
Clip: S2026 E146 | 8:02
Watch 6:35
PBS News Hour
Suzanne Jackson celebrates decades of art in new exhibition
Experimental artist Suzanne Jackson celebrates decades of work in new exhibition
Clip: S2026 E146 | 6:35