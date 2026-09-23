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PBS News Hour

What's making it harder for American family farms to survive

Season 2026 Episode 195 | 10m 11s

For generations, the family farm has been central to the American story. But these days, farmers are struggling with sharply higher costs and crushing debt on top of the same economic pressures the rest of the country feels. Judy Woodruff reports on what it takes to keep a farm going and who will carry on the tradition. It's part of her series, Crossroads: America at 250.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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