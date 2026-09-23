Marlon James explores homophobia in Jamaica in new novel

Extras
September 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: FBI investigating hacking group's claim it breached jobs website
Moldova's PM on confronting Russian threats and backing Ukraine
New poll reveals how Trump's low approval might affect midterms
Xi arrives for state visit amid U.S.-China trade tensions and AI concerns
At UN General Assembly, Iran's president responds to Trump's 'annihilation' threat
What's making it harder for American family farms to survive
Former Kansas GOP governor explains why he's backing Democrat Adam Hamilton for Senate
Trump defends Iran war and threatens annihilation at UN General Assembly
News Wrap: Grand jury declines to bring charges in death of Nolan Wells