© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

Moldova's PM on confronting Russia and backing Ukraine

Season 2026 Episode 195 | 7m 07s

Moldova is an Eastern European nation of almost three million people nestled between NATO member Romania and Ukraine. It has become a stage for Russian interference and drone incursions. Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan spoke with Nick Schifrin about Russia’s attempts to sway the former Soviet republic back into its orbit, and the government's current efforts to move closer to the West.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E195 | 57:46
Watch 4:41
PBS News Hour
New poll reveals how Trump's approval might affect midterms
New poll reveals how Trump's low approval might affect midterms
Clip: S2026 E195 | 4:41
Watch 4:51
PBS News Hour
Xi arrives for state visit amid U.S.-China trade tensions
Xi arrives for state visit amid U.S.-China trade tensions and AI concerns
Clip: S2026 E195 | 4:51
Watch 7:20
PBS News Hour
Marlon James explores homophobia in Jamaica in new novel
Marlon James explores how homophobia shaped life in Jamaica in ‘The Disappearers’
Clip: S2026 E195 | 7:20
Watch 7:16
PBS News Hour
Former Kansas GOP governor backing Democrat for Senate
Former Kansas GOP governor explains why he's backing Democrat Adam Hamilton for Senate
Clip: S2026 E195 | 7:16
Watch 10:11
PBS News Hour
What's making it harder for American family farms to survive
What's making it harder for American family farms to survive
Clip: S2026 E195 | 10:11
Watch 5:47
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: FBI investigating claim website was breached
News Wrap: FBI investigating hacking group's claim it breached jobs website
Clip: S2026 E195 | 5:47
Watch 4:56
PBS News Hour
Iran's president responds to Trump's 'annihilation' threat
At UN General Assembly, Iran's president responds to Trump's 'annihilation' threat
Clip: S2026 E195 | 4:56
Watch 6:33
PBS News Hour
Harris joins El-Sayed as Dems focus on Michigan Senate race
Harris joins El-Sayed on campaign trail as Democrats focus on Michigan Senate race
Clip: S2026 E194 | 6:33
Watch 6:55
PBS News Hour
What the Paramount-Warner Bros. deal means for Hollywood
What the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger settlement means for Hollywood
Clip: S2026 E194 | 6:55