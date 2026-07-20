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PBS News Hour

Netanyahu government defies top court as election nears

Season 2026 Episode 148 | 6m 25s

The Israeli parliament has dissolved, paving the way for October elections. The country’s longest-serving leader is bracing for one of his toughest reelection fights. Benjamin Netanyahu faces national questioning over his leadership during and since the Oct. 7 attacks, including a constitutional crisis pitting his government against the judiciary. Producer Karl Bostic reports with Nick Schifrin.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E148 | 57:46
Watch 4:08
PBS News Hour
U.S. strikes Iran after deaths of service members
U.S. launches more strikes on Iran after deaths of service members
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PBS News Hour
Remembering PBS programming executive Sylvia Bugg
Remembering PBS programming executive Sylvia Bugg
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PBS News Hour
Ex-Jordanian foreign minister says war hurting U.S. allies
Iran war hurting U.S. allies in region, former Jordanian foreign minister says
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PBS News Hour
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Test results create more confusion around cyclosporiasis outbreak
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PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Jasmine Wright on fallout of Trump address
Tamara Keith and Jasmine Wright on the political fallout of Trump's address
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PBS News Hour
Deadly ICE shootings renew scrutiny of recruitment, training
Deadly shootings by ICE officers renew scrutiny of recruitment and training
Clip: S2026 E148 | 8:04
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PBS News Hour
The highlights and controversies of the 2026 World Cup
The highlights and controversies of the 2026 World Cup
Clip: S2026 E148 | 7:10
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PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Andy Burnham becomes Britain's new prime minister
News Wrap: Andy Burnham becomes Britain's 7th prime minister in a decade
Clip: S2026 E148 | 6:26
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
Former intelligence official on Trump's election allegations
Former intelligence official weighs Trump's election security allegations
Clip: S2026 E147 | 6:48