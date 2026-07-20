Netanyahu government defies top court as election nears

Extras
July 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
U.S. launches more strikes on Iran after deaths of service members
Remembering PBS programming executive Sylvia Bugg
Iran war hurting U.S. allies in region, former Jordanian foreign minister says
Test results create more confusion around cyclosporiasis outbreak
Tamara Keith and Jasmine Wright on the political fallout of Trump's address
Deadly shootings by ICE officers renew scrutiny of recruitment and training
The highlights and controversies of the 2026 World Cup
News Wrap: Andy Burnham becomes Britain's 7th prime minister in a decade
Former intelligence official weighs Trump's election security allegations