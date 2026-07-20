Ex-Jordanian foreign minister says war hurting U.S. allies

Extras
News Wrap: Andy Burnham becomes Britain's 7th prime minister in a decade
U.S. launches more strikes on Iran after deaths of service members
The highlights and controversies of the 2026 World Cup
Remembering PBS programming executive Sylvia Bugg
Deadly shootings by ICE officers renew scrutiny of recruitment and training
Netanyahu government defies court, raising constitutional crisis fears as election nears
Tamara Keith and Jasmine Wright on the political fallout of Trump's address
Test results create more confusion around cyclosporiasis outbreak
July 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode