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PBS News Hour

U.S. attorney fired by Trump sues to overturn dismissal

Season 2026 Episode 150 | 6m 46s

A U.S. attorney in Washington state who was fired by the Trump administration is suing the government over his dismissal. Roger Rogoff was sworn in after a panel of judges unanimously selected him. Less than an hour later, he was fired via email. His lawsuit highlights the legal fight over Trump's power to shape the judiciary. Rogoff joined Justice correspondent Ali Rogin to discuss more.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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