Critics say U.S.-Saudi nuclear deal could fuel proliferation

Extras
July 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Tropical Storm Bertha makes landfall in Louisiana
Trump escalates threats, vows to target Iranian bridges and power plants
'This is about the rule of law': U.S. attorney fired by Trump sues to overturn dismissal
The implications of Trump loyalists and election deniers winning GOP primaries
Breakthroughs in Chinese AI models threaten U.S. lead in tech race
Thomas Jefferson's complicated legacy 250 years after the Declaration of Independence
Southern Lebanese skeptical of Israel agreement as violence continues
Hegseth says Iran war has cost $37.5B so far and Pentagon needs $67B to restock arms
Trump raises tensions with Canada by announcing new 50% tariffs