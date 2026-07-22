Trump threatens strikes on Iranian bridges and power plants

Extras
July 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Thomas Jefferson's complicated legacy 250 years after the Declaration of Independence
News Wrap: Tropical Storm Bertha makes landfall in Louisiana
'This is about the rule of law': U.S. attorney fired by Trump sues to overturn dismissal
The implications of Trump loyalists and election deniers winning GOP primaries
Breakthroughs in Chinese AI models threaten U.S. lead in tech race
Critics warn U.S. nuclear power deal with Saudi Arabia could fuel proliferation
July 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Hegseth says Iran war has cost $37.5B so far and Pentagon needs $67B to restock arms
Southern Lebanese skeptical of Israel agreement as violence continues