July 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Hegseth says Iran war has cost $37.5B so far and Pentagon needs $67B to restock arms
Southern Lebanese skeptical of Israel agreement as violence continues
Janesville, once a symbol of the Great Recession, becomes AI data center battleground
Trump raises tensions with Canada by announcing new 50% tariffs
Epstein survivor criticizes Blanche, calls meeting 'a performative move'
Anna Deavere Smith brings her family's history to the stage in 'Basil Biggs'
News Wrap: Gulf Coast prepares for Tropical Storm Bertha
July 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
U.S. launches more strikes on Iran after deaths of service members
Remembering PBS programming executive Sylvia Bugg