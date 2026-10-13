October 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
A Brief But Spectacular take on translating military service into civilian life
In 'Blockers,' Michael Lewis highlights government workers who resisted DOGE
Ukraine disputes Trump's claim of energy ceasefire as Russian diesel deal draws fire
Water access becomes a top election concern for Arizona voters
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the GOP's vulnerability in the midterms
Smithsonian's American Latino museum finds permanent home on National Mall
Rep. Omar accuses Trump of political intimidation after agents search her home
News Wrap: Riyadh airport closed after Houthi strikes that killed at least 13
October 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What to expect as Hurricane Isaias bears down on the Gulf Coast as a major storm