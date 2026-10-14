Democratic and GOP strategists on Trump's unpopularity

Extras
October 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How Starlink disruptions affected Ukraine’s battlefield operations
FRATEFraternity culture under scrutiny in wake of Cornell allegationsRNITIES ON CAMPUS
Economist breaks down new inflation report and what's driving prices higher
How immigration policies shaped America and evolved throughout its history
Attorney for banned outlets on legal fight over White House press access
News Wrap: Iran says cargo ship sank after hitting a mine in Strait of Hormuz
October 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
White House press secretary's debut brings news of Guilfoyle's exit
Trump Accounts expand to millions of children, but new rules raise questions