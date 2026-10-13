What we know about Pope Leo's lung cancer and prognosis

Extras
October 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
White House press secretary's debut brings news of Guilfoyle's exit
Trump Accounts expand to millions of children, but new rules raise questions
October 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Smithsonian's American Latino museum finds permanent home on National Mall
A Brief But Spectacular take on translating military service into civilian life
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the GOP's vulnerability in the midterms
In 'Blockers,' Michael Lewis highlights government workers who resisted DOGE
Ukraine disputes Trump's claim of energy ceasefire as Russian diesel deal draws fire
Water access becomes a top election concern for Arizona voters