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PBS News Hour

What we know about Pope Leo's lung cancer and prognosis

Season 2026 Episode 209 | 3m 28s

The Vatican says Pope Leo has lung cancer and that doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung in a surgery that lasted roughly 90 minutes. In a statement, the Vatican called the operation "successful" and said there were “no complications.” For more on the Pope’s prognosis, Geoff Bennett spoke with Dr. Omer Awan, a physician and senior public health contributor at Forbes.

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